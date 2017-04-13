Man wanted in Elizabethton vehicle theft, kidnapping investigation arrested in Wytheville, Va.

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A man wanted for a recent vehicle theft and kidnapping in Elizabethton was found Thursday afternoon in Wytheville, Va.

According to EPD’s Capt. Joy Shoun, Coby Wilson was found by U.S. Marshals in Wytheville and was arrested.

Wilson was taken to New River Valley Regional Jail, where he was being held pending an extradition hearing.

On April 7, officers were called to the 700 block of West G Street in reference to a stolen vehicle that had a small child inside.

The owner of the vehicle told police officer that they went into their home to get an item, while their 2-year-old stayed inside the vehicle.

According to the owner, when they came back outside the vehicle including the child was missing.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the vehicle abandoned at the Dollar General on Highway 19-E in Bluff City. The 2-year-old was still inside the vehicle and was not injured.

Investigators processed the car and found Wilson to be a suspect.

Wilson has additional charges on unrelated cases, including two counts of vehicle burglary, three counts of identity theft and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He also has two outstanding warrant in Carter County for failure to appear in court.

