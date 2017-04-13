KPD officers on-scene after truck crashes into home, deck off of West Stone Drive

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) -Kingsport Police Department officers are on the scene of a crash on West Stone Drive.

According to KPD, a truck was traveling toward Kingsport on West Stone Drive around 5:35 p.m. Thursday, when it went across the median, up an embankment, hit a home and damaged the home’s deck.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash, but was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Traffic is reportedly back up in the eastbound lanes of West Stone Drive for about a mile, which is causing delays.

