Jonesborough man, 78, allegedly swerved to hit pedestrian

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City are investigating an aggravated assault case after a man allegedly struck a pedestrian on purpose and police say it was all captured on video.

Police arrested John Brinkley, 78 of Jonesborough, on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 11:10 at the Food City located on 125 Judge Gresham Road.

Officers found the pedestrian and the Brinkley in the parking lot. After a crash report was complete, officers released the pedestrian and Brinkley.

But after a review of video, police determined Brinkley swerved into the pedestrian.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

He is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Washington County General Sessions Court.