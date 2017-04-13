Johnson City schools to be closed Friday April 14, Monday April 17

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Kids in Johnson City are getting a four-day weekend this Easter.

Administrators for Johnson City Schools report the school system will be closed on Friday, April 14 and Monday, Apri 17 for an extended weekend.

School officials say April 14 is a scheduled vacation day and April 17 is an unused snow day.

All schools, we’re told, will be back to regular schedule on Tuesday, April 18.

For more information about Johnson City School’s academic calendar check out http://www.jcschools.org.