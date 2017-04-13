In-state cornerback commits to Vols

Three-star junior wide receiver/cornerback Shatar McClay of Northwest High School in Clarksville, Tenn., announced Thursday on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound McClay gave the Vols their fourth commitment for the 2018 class and their second in as many days. He received his first scholarship offer from the Vols almost 11 months ago.

He also added offers last month from Indiana and Western Kentucky, and he picked up an offer from Samford last week.

McClay is ranked the nation’s No. 1,174 overall prospect and No. 104 cornerback and the No. 44 player from Tennessee in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class. According to 247Sports, he’s a two-star prospect who’s ranked the nation’s No. 110 cornerback.