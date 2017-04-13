HCSO: Two arrested on drug, firearm possession following traffic stop

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people Tuesday afternoon on drug and firearm possession charges following a traffic stop.

According to a HCSO news release, a HCSO detective reported that he saw a white sedan traveling on Pressman’s Home Road by Nathaniel Lynn Sexton, 36.

The detective knew he did not have a valid driver’s license and said he saw the vehicle cross over the center line of the road.

According to the release, the detective initiated a traffic stop and Latosha Diane McDavid was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.

While talking to the detective, McDavid produced a small bag of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

A loaded .22 caliber revolved was found in McDavid’s purse, and officers also seized syringes and a glass pipe.

Sexton was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended-3rd offense and driving left of center.

McDavid was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Sexton and McDavid were taken to the Hawkins County Jail, where they were being held without bond.

