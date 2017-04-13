Crigger highlights signings at SHHS ; Crockett’s Releford headed to Fla. So.

TRI CITIES — On the hill this afternoon they were putting pen to paper, starting with cross country star runner Alex Crigger who signed a national letter of intent with the University of Tennessee. Crigger, who finished 4th in the state his senior year holds the school record in the 2-thousand meter steeplechase.

“Great school academically and athletically that’s the place I can go get the major I want while also competing at a very high level and that’s what drew me to it, I just love the atmosphere down there and the team they are building they have a good young team and they are bringing in a lot of young guys and they are looking to be real good in the future.”

From the Lady Toppers cross country team Halle Hausman who also competed in the state meet all 4 years signed a national letter of intent with Belmont University. Her personal best 5k was achieved her senior season, running an 18:21.

And from the Toppers basketball team Leann Scharberg will play here college career in the A-A-C, this afternoon she signed a national letter of intent with the lions of Bryan college.

The ink was also flowing this afternoon at David Crockett high school where their star basketball player Josh Releford is headed to the sunshine state. Releford, who scored over 12-hundred points in his career, had 174 steals and 266 assist signed a national letter of intent with the Mocs of Florida Southern.