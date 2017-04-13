Case of man accused of murdering Johnson City man bound over to grand jury

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A preliminary hearing was held Thursday morning for Randall Keith Bradley, a man charged with murder in the death of a 72-year-old Johnson City man.

Police charged Bradley in the October death of Otis Church and on Thursday, a detective testified that Church died from two deep wounds in his neck.

A neighbor said she saw Bradley pass by after hearing screams and said he was carrying a large white plastic bag that he did not have before.

Bradley told police he walked past Church’s home the day of the murder, but said he did not see Church and had never been inside his home.

However, police said blood samples from inside the home matched up with Bradley.

Officers found Church dead inside a screened in porch at his St. Louis Street home on Halloween night in 2016.

The murder charged against Bradley was bound over to a grand jury Thursday. He remains in jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.