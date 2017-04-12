VA unveils website on quality of care as big changes await

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Veterans Affairs is unveiling a first-of-its-kind website aimed at providing information on the quality of care at VA medical centers. The agency says it will help bring new accountability even as it grappled Wednesday with fresh questions of patient safety.

The VA website, www.accesstocare.va.gov , is a work in progress. It provides preliminary data on the VA’s 1,700 health facilities, along with more than a dozen private-sector hospitals and national averages. It offers comparative data on wait times and veterans’ satisfaction ratings.

The new site was announced as the VA inspector general released a report finding poor inventory practices at a facility in Washington D.C. that it said put patients at risk.

Responding, the VA said it had immediately relieved that facility’s director of his duties.

