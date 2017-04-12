UT Announces Resignation of Mike Vollmar

The University of Tennessee announced this evening the resignation of Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Vollmar.

Vollmar, a veteran of 29 years in college athletics, joined UT in 2013 and was responsible for oversight of the Tennessee football program as a member of the athletic department executive staff.

“I want to thank Dave Hart for bringing me to Tennessee five years ago and giving me the opportunity to work at the University of Tennessee,” Vollmar said. “My family and I have really enjoyed this community and everything it stands for. This athletic department is tremendous from top to bottom and is blessed with great people. I have a great working relationship with Butch Jones and his staff and look forward to watching their continued ascent. We are proud of many things we were able to accomplish together including the enhancements made in the Anderson Training Center and the many other worthwhile projects that impacted all of our student-athletes.

“I met with John Currie this evening and informed him I was going to leave Tennessee to pursue other opportunities. I have enjoyed getting to know John the last couple of weeks and have no doubt he will do a great job leading the athletics department. It is my hope that every student-athlete at Tennessee achieves great success on and off the field.”

“Mike and I had a good meeting Wednesday, during which he informed me of his plans to resign to pursue other opportunities,” UT Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics John Currie said. “I appreciate Mike’s impact on the revitalization of the Tennessee football program and his service as a member of the athletics executive staff.”

“I would like to personally thank Mike for all his contributions to our football program,” UT Head Football Coach Butch Jones said. “I have nothing but respect and admiration for Mike and the work he did overseeing our football program. Mike is a tireless worker who has served nearly 30 years in athletic administration. I wish Mike and his family all the best in the future.”