Town hall meeting scheduled to discuss Bluff City sewage overflows

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some people in the Tri-Cities are still demanding answers about raw sewage spilling into Boone Lake and now two groups are coming together searching for answers.

The Tri-Cities area based, Boone Lake Association and the Knoxville based non-profit, the Tennessee Clean Water Network are teaming up for the first time to arrange a town hall meeting to discuss Bluff City sewage overflows.

Bluff City town leaders say they’re continuing to prevent this from happening again. An engineer hired by the city said a fix is in the works and funding was secured through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program estimating $3.5 million. Plans involve fixing the city’s 30-60 year old pipes and multiple defects across nearly 15 miles of sewer lines and two pump stations have since been replaced.

Last month, a manhole that was recently replaced alongside Bluff City Highway overflowed following a rain storm. The overflow dumped rain water as well as waste water into a backyard, residents said it also went into Boone Lake.

The Boone Lake Association said they test the water regularly and the quality is poor and the recent manhole overflow is prompting them to take action.

Bluff City Municipal Management, the system’s engineering firm, TDEC, Congressman Roe’s Office and others are invited to a town hall meeting to discuss the overflow issues.

“We hope to get all of those people in a room, have them present what they perceive to be the relative issues and what we’d like to have come out of this is a plan which resolves the problem of polluted waters flowing back into Boone Lake,” Val Kosmider with the Boone Lake Association said.

The BLA also wants people who live and work near the lake to come to the meeting to learn more the issues and to let their voices be heard.

“I think this is a great step in the right direction. I think there’s some things that the Tennessee Clean Water Network are not aware of that’s going on here and I think it’s about time that we some people in there that are actually going to hear what’s going on,” concerned citizen, Kimberly Arrowood said.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Congressman Phil Roe’s office said:

“Congressman Roe and his staff are in regular contact with the Boone Lake Association on a host of issues. While the Congressman’s staff were unavailable to attend on the day the association chose, we will certainly stay in close touch with them to monitor any federal issues that may arise as a result of the meeting.”

Mayor Irene Wells of Bluff City said as of right now she doesn’t plan to attend the town hall meeting. She added that they’ve met the particulars of TDEC’s order for the city to fix the problems and they’ve paid $3,864 in fines within the timeline requested.

The town hall is scheduled for Thursday Apr. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Johnson City Memorial Park Community Center.

