HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Hawkins County.

THP said Carl Smith, 22, was in a southbound lane of Highway 11W when a SUV pulled out in front of him from West Main Street.

According to a report, drugs and alcohol were not suspected in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

