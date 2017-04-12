Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office lawsuit against county expected to go to trial

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A lawsuit filed by Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson against the county is expected to head to trial.

In 2015, Sheriff Anderson requested an additional $8 million in his 2015-16 budget, saying he needed the money because his department is understaffed and underfunded.

Attorney Steve Darden, who is representing Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said he filed a motion for summary judgment.

If granted, it would have eliminated either the lawsuit in its entirety or some of the claims. But in court Tuesday, a judge denied the motion.

The lawsuit is now expected to head to trial, but Darden said the attorneys involved have yet to agree on a trial date.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.