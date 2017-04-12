Student athlete signings at Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett

TRI CITIES — They were putting pen to paper at Tennessee high.

Basketball player Michael Mays who was the player of the year in the Big 7 conference and averaged 24 points a game last season signed a national letter of intent with Reinhardt University.

“Program is great and fits my style of game perfect they shoot the ball they run of and down they play defense and the campus is beautiful i fell in love the minute i went down there.”

Also signing today was Viking baseball player Colby Fields who signed a national letter of intent with Milligan College. The outfielder batted .330 with 10 rbi’s.

Joining him at Milligan College from Tennessee High is Charlie Moseley who signed with the tennis team. Moseley has been apart of 2 state championship teams.