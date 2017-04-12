Southwest Virginia launches courtrooms to classrooms program

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- This week, a unique program in Southwest Virginia is bringing the courtroom to the classroom. Friday a real judge, lawyers, and witnesses will take their place in a courtroom set up in a high school auditorium.

Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton Chuck Slemp said he hopes to show students what different roles in the court system look like and show students real consequences of real crimes.

“The hope is to not only educate students about the criminal justice system but to also give them opportunities to experience firsthand the legal process,” Slemp said.

For many students it will be their first time to see what it’s like inside a courtroom.

“As seniors we take U.S. Government and so it’ll be cool to incorporate what we’re learning in to real life situations,” Torie Adams, Senior at J.I. Burton High School said.

This event will happen Friday at Wise Central High School and next week in Norton at J.I. Burton High School.

“I hope they’ll see two sides, I think they’ll see the educational side with all the things that they could be and different roles that happen in the court system but I also think it’s important for them to see what could happen if they end up on the wrong side of that,” Gina Wohlford, Interim Superintendent for Norton City Schools said.

“With this opportunity you know kids learning more about our laws, the local court system and everything, it will hopefully empower them to make better decisions outside of the classroom and in everyday life,” Sophie Mullins, senior at Central High School said.

Slemp said he tried to clear it with the Supreme Court to try a real case with real defendants in front of the students, but instead they will take a case that’s already been tried, bringing in the real witnesses to the crime, attorneys, and the judge, and go through the full court proceedings.

