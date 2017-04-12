Rookie lefty Garrett stays perfect as Reds sweep Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Reds rookie Amir Garrett threw another gem, taking a shutout into the seventh inning and leading Cincinnati over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

Garrett (2-0), the former St. John’s basketball player, blanked the Pirates until David Freese hit a two-run homer.

Garrett gave up five hits, walked none and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings. In his major league debut last week, the 24-year-old lefty pitched six scoreless innings to win at St. Louis.

Jose Peraza, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart each had three of the 15 hits for the Reds, who didn’t homer for the first time this season. Peraza had a two-run double to cap a four-run fourth against Ivan Nova (1-1) that broke a scoreless tie.

The Pirates were outscored 21-5 in the series and were hitless in 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position.