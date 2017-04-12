Rasnick introduced as boys basketball coach at Virginia High

By Published:

BRISTOL, VA  —   The work load got a little easier for Bearcats coach Kevin Timmons who was on the bench for the girls and boys teams last season.

As we reported Tuesday night the Bearcats named Wayne Rasnick as the new boys coach.
Rasnick who attended Clintwood high school has been in coaching for 12 years including a stint for 3 years with the Bearcats.
The 2012 Virginia group a division 2 coach of the year says it’s good to be a Bearcat again.

“Fortunate just to come back to a job a I wanted to stay with to begin with so we come full circle, look forward to getting started with the team here in the next couple of days and we have really high aspirations in what we are going to try and do.

 

