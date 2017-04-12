Now hiring: AT&T to fill 40 positions at Lebanon call center

LEBANON, VA (WJHL) – AT&T is looking to hire 40 people to fill the positions of customer service representative at its Lebanon call center.

“More and more people are turning to AT&T for their entertainment and other services, and we want them to have the best experience,” said Vince Apruzzese, regional vice president for AT&T External Affairs in Virginia “We’re investing in our people and our networks as part of that commitment. We look forward to welcoming more employees to the AT&T family.”

For more information about the openings check out: http://work.att.jobs/lebanoncsr

AT&T says it has invested more than $790 million in its Virginia wired and wireless networks during 2013-2015.

In Virginia, AT&T employs about 2,700 employees – including more than 275 veterans.