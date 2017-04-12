Lake Ridge School walk-a-thon raises money for school needs

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Students and teachers held an all-day Explorer Expedition at Lake Ridge School on Wednesday.

The walk-a-thon is a yearly fundraiser put on by the Lake Ridge Parent Teacher Association to raise money for supplies and technology.

Money from past Explorer Expeditions recently provided laptops for each student to use in the classroom at Lake Ridge.

Assistant Principle Josh Simmons said this day is about more than the fundraising.

“I think the biggest thing is just seeing how excited they are to be out here with their classmates together as a team and as a family,” Simmons said.

Students also dress up to show their school spirit and compete for the coveted school spirit award.

“It’s something that our teachers, parents, the whole community gets behind,” Simmons said. “We’re very blessed to have a school community that supports an initiative like this.”

