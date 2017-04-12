Kingsport man charged with DUI after spill that shut down I-26



KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport man now faces charges in a crash that shut down part of interstate 26 in Johnson City for more than 5 hours on Tuesday evening.

Johnson City police say 41-year-old Joshua Wright faces charges of DUI and following too closely.

Officers say he ran into a tractor-trailer on Interstate-26 eastbound at the East State of Franklin overpass — right at rush hour, backing traffic up for miles.

Police told us more than one hundred gallons of fuel leaked onto the roadway. The police department said Wright’s insurance should help pay for the cleanup cost.

No one was injured in that crash.

