JCPD: Man charged after caught burglarizing Haven of Mercy

Ricky Wilson

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police said they caught 55-year-old Ricky Wilson in the act of burglarizing a non-profit organization.

Officers were called to Haven of Mercy on North Broadway Street just before midnight last night and found Wilson inside a trailer.

Police said Wilson broke a window and damaged a metal door, a water heater and a safe. Officers said they found bolt cutters lying on the floor.

Officers arrested Wilson and charged him with burglary.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

Wilson was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

