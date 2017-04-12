Human remains found in Kingsport connected to 2004 missing person case

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department says a recent discovery of human remains is connected to a 2004 missing person case.

Police said on the afternoon of April 1, 2017, a woman walking through a wooded area in the Midfield community found human skeletal remains. She called police who responded, along with ETSU Forensic Center and the University of Tennessee Department of Anthropology, to fully investigate the field.

Police said the remains were found about 200 yards from where David Ratliff lived in 2004.

The remains were transported to the ETSU Forensic Center in Johnson City where they were positively identified as that of David Ratliff.

Ratliff’s remains have been taken to the UT Department of Anthropology in Knoxville for a full forensic examination.

A cause of death is not known at this time.

Background on the cold case:

The Kingsport Police Department says on October 30, 2004, David Ratliff was reported missing by his sister. His sister told investigators he suffered from multiple medical conditions.

His sister told investigators he was treated at Holston Valley Medical Center for injuries he sustained in a fall, a month before.

Ratliff was 41 years old at the time he was reported missing. At the time, Ratliff lived in a rental home located in the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue.

The Kingsport Police Department says this has been an open and active missing person case for more than 12 years.