Hawkins Co. commissioner proposes $20 wheel tax increase

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County Commissioner is proposing a $20 wheel tax increase to help with the county’s $2 million deficit it’s facing in the general fund this upcoming fiscal year.

Commissioner Stacy Vaughn says he proposed the $20 wheel tax increase because a $40 and an amended $25 increase has been voted down several times.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office stepped in last month, telling Hawkins County Commissioners to amend and balance its budget, or the state will balance it.

Vaughn says if this proposal passes it will cover half of the deficit.

He told News Channel 11 that an eight to twelve cent property tax could possibly be brought up in the future to help cover the other half.

Vaughn says the budget committee will review the budget at end of the month to see if there are places to make cuts.

The county commission will meet on April 24 at 9 a.m.

