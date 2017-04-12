Ezell announces signing of transfer Micah Scheetz

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 12, 2017) – On Wednesday ETSU Women’s Basketball head coach Brittney Ezell announced the signing of UAB transfer Micah Scheetz (Knoxville, Tenn.) to the Buccaneer roster.

“We are so excited to welcome Micah Scheetz back home to East Tennessee,” said Ezell. “She is a high character person, proven winner and a tough competitor. Micah has the ability to score the ball from the point position and possesses natural leadership capabilities as well.”

“Having to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules will be a blessing in disguise for Micah and will serve as an opportunity for her to continue expanding her game even more. I know her family, the Webb School of Knoxville community, as well as basketball fans in the region will be excited to see Micah in ETSU’s blue and gold.”

Scheetz had an outstanding prep career at Webb High School in Knoxville, Tenn., becoming the first player since University of Tennessee All-American Glory Johnson in 2007-08 to be a two-time recipient of the PrepXtra Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. In her four years, Scheetz was also a four-time All-State Selection.

During her senior campaign at Webb, Scheetz averaged 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals en route to finishing second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 2,303 points. In 2014, Sheetz was named Tennessee Miss Basketball while being a finalist the following year. Sheetz played a significant role in Webb claiming two state championships.

“I have no doubt that Micah will endear herself to her teammates and all of Buccaneer Nation very quickly,” said Ezell. “We are looking forward to getting her to Johnson City this summer!”

In her freshman year at UAB, the 5-8 guard played in 24 games, starting 13 for the Blazers. Scheetz averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while averaging 17.1 minutes per game. Just two games into her collegiate career, Sheetz poured in a career-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting in 18 minutes against nationally ranked DePaul.

Scheetz will sit out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules, and will have three years of eligibility starting in the 2018-19 season. The Knoxville, Tenn. guard joins an impressive 2017-18 recruiting class for the Bucs that features Erica Haynes-Overton, Alayjah Sherer and Britney Snowden.