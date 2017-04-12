ETSU to host fourth BucStock music festival Saturday

JOHNSON CITY – The fourth annual BucStock outdoor music festival will be held at East Tennessee State University on Saturday, April 15, from noon-midnight.

With stages set up in the Quad and Amphitheatre areas at the center of campus, this free grassroots music festival will showcase local artists of all genres. Bands and artists scheduled to appear include 7 Mile Mushroom, Beth Snapp, Dustin Miller, Falling Through April, Hunter Grigg, Jordan Copas, Kryss Dula & Friends, Lauren Cole Band, Reagan Boggs, State of Sleep, Sterling Springs, and Wise Ole River. The festivities will culminate with Paul Bashor’s DJ Paint Party.

In addition to music, the festival will feature food trucks and local craft vendors.

ETSU students, faculty, staff and the community are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the day.

For more information, visit http://www.etsu.edu/students/sorc/bucstock.php or call the ETSU Student Organization Resource Center at 423-439-6633. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.