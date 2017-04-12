ETSU launches program that gives personal nurse to first time, low-income, expecting moms

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- When first time mom Whitney Paul met her baby girl Rosemary, “I heard here cry and I knew right then and there, ‘I know that’s mine.’”

Rosemary came earlier than expected in February.

“I love her to death and I’ll do anything I can for her,” Paul said.

Paul is one of the first to enroll in a new program called the Nurse-Family Partnership at East Tennessee State University. The program is made possible with a $3.3 million dollar grant from the state. Pregnant, low-income, first-time moms who qualify get a personal nurse from pregnancy until their baby is two.

The nurse helps them with the health of their baby, and provided resources and education.

“I’m so glad they helped me because if not I don’t know where I would be without them, because I think now every day if I wouldn’t have had her what would’ve happened to her what would’ve happened to me,” Paul said.

Each nurse will make weekly visits during pregnancy and on a regular basis once the child is born.

“Breast-feeding support, infant care, education, just whatever it is that they need…it’s a flexible program and it’s very structured around whatever it is that the mom needs,” Nurse home visitor Jessica Livesay said.

The nurse will even help the moms apply for jobs or further their education.

“The goal of the program has always been to have healthy babies, healthy moms, healthy parenting skills, and also to help the moms transition out of poverty,” Patti Vanhook, administrator for the Nurse-Family Partnership said.

Vanhook said our area provides its own set of unique challenges to do that.

“We have a high incidence of teen pregnancy, we have a higher incidence of low birth weight babies, we have a high incidence of prematurity, and of course we are right in the epicenter of opioid abuse,” Vanhook said.

This is a national program. Memphis is the only other place in Tennessee that has it.

ETSU started this program in January and so far is helping 18 moms with four nurses on staff. Vanhook said they hope to eventually help 1,900 moms over the course of a few years and have eight nurses.

This is a free program available to qualifying moms in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

For Paul she said she would recommend this program to any first time mom, and says her nurse has become like family.

“I know no matter what I can depend on them and I know that they are here for me,” Paul said.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.