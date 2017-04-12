Due to popular demand, TWRA to host 2 more free boating classes

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) -Due to popular demand, the Johnson City Sail and Power Squadron announced it will be offering TWRA’s Tennessee Safe Boating Course on Tuesday night April 18th and Thursday night April 20th at the Northeast State Community College Library, Room L226.

This class will be taught over two nights from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

The TWRA exam will be given at the conclusion of the class on Thursday. Individuals who pass the test will be issued TWRA’s Boating Safety Education Certificate which is required by the State of Tennessee of all boat and personal watercraft operators born after Jan 1, 1989.

The class is free to the public.

However, in order to take the exam and get your TN Boat Operator Permit, you must purchase ahead of time, and bring with you, TWRA’s Type 600 Boating Safety Exam Permit. These can be purchased for $10 at any TWRA hunting/fishing license vendor

The Tennessee Safe Boating Course covers: Your Boat, Getting Underway, Operating Your Boat Safely, Legal Requirements of Boating, Boating Emergencies – What To Do, Enjoying Water Sports With Your Boat. Contents are approved by TWRA, NASBLA and recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard. Test Review will precede administration of test.

For more information call Clarke Lucas at (423) 538-4643 or check out www.tricitiesboating.org.

The Johnson City Sail & Power Squadron is the premier Tri-Cities boating organization promoting boating education and safety, community service, and fellowship.

