Damascus, Va. man to face multiple charges including eluding police, drug possession

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Damascus, Va. man on multiple charges after trying to elude police on April 9.

According to a WCSO news release, a deputy tried to stop a 1986 Ford Ranger driven by Lonnie Jay Pennington, 48 — who he knew was wanted out of Grayson County on a simple assault charge — on Jeb Stuart Highway.

Pennington reportedly tried to elude police, but eventually stopped and was arrested.

The deputy searched Pennington and found a plastic bag with methamphetamine, as well as two plastic bags containing marijuana.

According to the release, the expired tag on the vehicle came back registered to a 2001 Isuzu, not a Ford Ranger.

Pennington also had two prior convictions for driving suspended in the last 10 years.

He was charged with attempting to elude police, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving while revoked and improper registration.

Pennington was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was released on $4,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.