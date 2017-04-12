Cummins left note for wife, may be in need of medication

WKRN Web Staff Published:
Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on March 15, 2017. (Courtesy: TBI)

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) –New details have been released in the more than month-long investigation into the disappearance of 15-year-old Maury County girl Elizabeth Thomas and her teacher Tad Cummins.

Wayne County Now reported Cummins left a note for his wife, Jill, on the morning of his disappearance.

Complete details of the note have not been made public but District Attorney Brent Cooper said the note was a diversion to buy Cummins time and mislead the investigation.

Cooper also said Cummins is on medication to control his blood pressure and should be in need of a refill.

He asks that pharmacy employees be on the lookout for Cummins and Thomas.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.

Cummins faces kidnapping in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.

