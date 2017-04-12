‘Constitutional concerns’ kill NC bill that would ban gay marriage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said in a statement Wednesday that a bill filed Tuesday that would ban gay marriage should be considered dead on arrival in the General Assembly.

The “Uphold Historical Marriage Act” says the U.S. Supreme Court over stepped its “constitutional bounds” when in 2015 it struck down what was known as Amendment One.

In May 2012, more than 60 percent of those who cast a ballot voted in favor of Amendment One, that prohibited North Carolina from recognizing or performing same-sex marriages or civil unions.

Rep. Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus), Rep. Michael Speciale (R-Beaufort) and Rep. Carl Ford (R-Cabarrus) are the primary sponsors of House Bill 780.

The bill says the Supreme Court not only overstepped their power in North Carolina but also overstepped the “the decree of Almighty God that ‘a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become 22 one flesh. (Genesis 2:24, ESV)”

Rep. Moore (R-Cleveland) said in his statement that, “There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard.”

HB780 would have made the Supreme Court’s decision on gay marriage void in North Carolina. The bill states marriages between persons of the same gender would not be valid, whether conducted inside or outside of the state.

Speciale said he was only looking to return North Carolina state law to what it was before the U.S. Supreme Court got involved.