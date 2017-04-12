Chris Visits Marj on Main in Jonesborough

Chris talks to Jeanette Miller, owner of Marj on Main, a fashion boutique in downtown Jonesborough that carries a wonderful array of clothing and accessories.
For more information, check out the Marj on Main Facebook page, or call (423) 753-0233
Chris talks to Jeanette Miller, owner of Marj on Main, a fashion boutique in downtown Jonesborough that carries a wonderful array of clothing and accessories.
For more information, check out the Marj on Main Facebook page, or call (423) 753-0233
Advertisement