Case of Church Hill man accused of shooting, killing wife bound over to grand jury

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – A Church Hill man accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife back in January had his case bound over to a grand jury this week.

Bryan Lawson is charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the death of his wife, Beth “Chandra” Lawson.

At a preliminary hearing Monday in Hawkins County, Bryan Lawson’s case was bound over to a grand jury.

Church Hill Police said a home surveillance system recorded Lawson shooting his wife at Church Hill Village Apartments on Holliston Mills Road.

Investigators said that video also showed the pair in an argument before the shooting.

Detectives said that the couple’s small child was standing beside Chandra Lawson when she was shot.

