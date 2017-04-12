Carter Co. School to auction off guitars signed by country music stars next month

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Next month, Central Elementary School in Carter County will auction off several guitars signed by country music stars.

The school is turning an unfortunate incident into a huge fundraiser for schools in Tennessee.

The principal, Terry Morley, was transporting guitars earlier this year, when they spilled out of a trailer onto the roadway. Some of the guitars were stolen.

They were later recovered, but after that, teacher Dawn Taylor said donations were pouring in.

“An anonymous donor sent Mr. Morley other guitars and then that story went viral about how kind people where to not only allow the guitars to be recovered, but to donate others,” Taylor said.

Soon, the school had more guitars than needed, so the principal had an idea.

“It would be a fun thing to get some signatures on the guitars and see if we could auction those to help sustain the guitar music education program,” Taylor explained.

Auction organizer, Alicia Blevins, said it didn’t take long before the signatures started rolling in.

“Hanks Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, and Kenny Rogers. Those are some of the artists that have signed the guitars for us,” Blevins said.

The funds from the auction will be used for students in middle and east Tennessee for music education, which teachers say is important to learn at an early age.

“There’s studies that show that students who played music learned to read better and faster,” Blevins said.

Teachers involved say this fundraiser has the community excited and they’re asking everyone to come out to the school or log on to Ebay the night of the auction.

“Dip deep into your pockets and come out and eat and auction and try your best to help us sustain this guitar music education program in Carter County,” Taylor said.

The auction takes place on May 11 at 6 p.m.

It will be in Central Elementary School’s gym.

It will also be streamed live on Ebay. The username on the Ebay site is: blevinsa8813

