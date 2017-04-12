Bristol, VA man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) -According to the Department of Justice, a Bristol man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of healthcare fraud.

Bryan Harr, Sr., 41 years old of Bristol, VA pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

His wife, Melissa Harr has already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. Another woman, Deborah Branch, 64, is also charged as part of the conspiracy, says the Department of Justice.

Harr, Sr. admitted that he and his wife hired Branch to work with one of their children who suffers from intellectual and physical disabilities. Services for the child are qualified to be paid for by Virginia Medicaid. Some of those services include personal assistance, respite, and residential support services. The state’s ID waiver program according to the DOJ is designed to enable a patient to remain at home instead of being placed in an institution.

According to the DOJ, Branch was paid by two different Virginia Medicaid contractors: Public Partnerships LLC and ResCare.

The DOJ says from January 2010 to September 2015, Branch submitted time sheets claiming Branch was providing services for the couple’s disabled son when she was not.

In exchange for getting paid, Branch paid the Harrs about $200 every two weeks.

The DOJ says Virginia Medicaid Department for Medical Assistance Services paid out $350,641.02 to the contractors based on the time sheets — of which Branch was paid $207, 854.43.

Prosecutors said Harr’s disabled son did not receive any of the services he “legitimately needed pursuant to the ID waiver program”.

