Biosca wins 100th career match; Bucs slip past Blue Raiders 4-3

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (April 12, 2017) – Highlighting the 4-3 victory at Middle Tennessee State University was ETSU men’s tennis player David Biosca (Sant Fruitos de Bage, Spain) who picked up his 100th career victory at ETSU between doubles and singles play on Wednesday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The Bucs rebounded after dropping the first doubles match as the No. 1 and 2 slots for ETSU won to claim the doubles point. Highlighting that doubles win was Biosca – who entered the dual match one win shy of his 100th career victory. After battling back-and-forth in the No. 2 slot alongside of teammate Miguel Este (Caracas, Venezuela), the duo overcame Nicolas Buitrago and Max Rauch 6-4 to earn that 100th career victory for Biosca.

Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) and Diego Nunez (Monterrey, Mexico) sealed the doubles point as they out-dueled Tom Moonen and Gonzalo Morell 7-5 in the first flight.

Despite giving away the doubles point, MTSU came back with a vengeance as the Blue Raiders took the first two singles matches in straight sets. However, the Bucs regained the lead quickly as David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain) defeated Gian Issa 6-2, 7-5 and Este ran past Luis Morillo Diaz 6-4, 6-4 in the No. 4 slot.

The senior – Biosca – sealed the non-conference match away as he claimed his 101st career victory as he upended Gonzalo Morell 6-4, 6-2. Despite claiming the fourth team point, Moonen and Herrera finished their head-to-head match, and Moonen came out on top in a competitive three-set match.

With the win, ETSU moves to 12-7 overall and has won 10 of its last 11 matches, and MTSU drops to 11-13 overall.

This was the final non-conference match for the Bucs, and ETSU will conclude its regular season at home on April 14 against SoCon foe The Citadel. First serve is set for 2 p.m. at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

Results

Doubles

Diego Nunez/Robert Herrera (ETSU) def. Tom Moonen/Gonzalo Morell (MT) 7-5 David Biosca/Miguel Este (ETSU) def. Nicolas Buitrago/Max Rauch (MT) 6-4 Gian Issa/Miguel Negre (MT) def. Wenceslao Albin/David Gonzalez (ETSU) 6-2

Order of finish: 3,2,1

Singles

No. 52 David Biosca (ETSU) def. Gonzalo Morell (MT) 6-4, 6-2 Tom Moonen (MT) def. No. 125 Robert Herrera (ETSU) 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 1-0 (10-7) Miguel Negre (MT) def. Diego Nunez (ETSU) 6-2, 6-2 Miguel Este (ETSU) def. Luis Morillo Diaz (MT) 6-4, 6-4 David Gonzalez (ETSU) def. Gian Issa (MT) 6-2, 7-5 Max Rauch (MT) def. Wenceslao Albin (ETSU) 7-5, 6-2

Order of finish: 3,6,5,4,1,2