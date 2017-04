Normally when we work with our friends at Bowman Jewelers, we tour the showroom and get to catch a glimpse of the beautiful jewelry. Today we get a behind the scenes tour of the store. Rob Bowman gives tips on caring for your jewelry and Acie Mullins talks about his career in repairing jewelry.

For more information, check out the Bowman Jewelers website, Facebook page, or call (423) 282-8101.