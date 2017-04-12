Appeals court rules in favor of former Tennessee players

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An appeals court has ruled attorneys representing former Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams can issue subpoenas in an attempt to obtain social media communications from witnesses for their upcoming rape trials.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals says “the state lacks standing to challenge the subpoenas” issued to witnesses. Knox County Criminal Court Judge Bob McGee had ruled on November 2015 that subpoenas couldn’t be given to the witnesses themselves, including the woman who says Johnson and Williams raped her on November 2014.

McGee had said defense lawyers could try obtaining those communications from service providers instead. The appeals court ruled subpoenas could be issued to both witnesses and service providers.

The trial dates for Williams and Johnson have been moved multiple times while this issue was debated. A trial date still has not been set.