Airlines pushing back on talk of banning overbooking flights

DALLAS (AP) – With the federal government and a Senate committee looking into the dragging of a man off a United Express flight, the airline industry is beginning to speak up against any effort to bar them from overselling flights.

The CEO of Delta Air Lines calls overbooking “a valid business process.”

Airlines for America, a group representing most of the big U.S. carriers, says the practice lets airlines keep fares low while managing the rate of no-shows on any particular route.

Federal rules allow airlines to sell more tickets than they have seats, and airlines do it routinely because they assume some passengers won’t show up.

