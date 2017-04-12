The Supportive Pregnancy Care Program

Pregnancy comes with a lot of questions and you want to do everything you can to give your baby the best possible beginning. Thankfully, we have some exciting news to share – the March of Dimes is partnering with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates in Johnson City to launch a new group prenatal care program called Supportive Pregnancy Care.

Dr. Grover May, OB/GYN and Vanessa Breeding, a Certified Nurse Midwife, joined us with more about this partnership and what it means for expectant families in the area.

For more information, call State of Franklin OB/GYN Specialists at (423) 794-1300 or check out their website.

*Support for this program is provided by the Tennessee Department of Health & UnitedHealth Group

 

