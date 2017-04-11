Wildfire reported in Fish Springs community in Carter Co. contained

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – U.S. Forestry Service officials confirmed they have contained a wildfire located in the Fish Springs community of Carter County in between Hampton and Butler.

The fire was on a hill right next to the road on Highway 321, and reportedly burned 4.5 acres.

Forest service crews arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and said they were still battling hot spots around 4 p.m.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown at this time.

Officials added that burn permits are required this time of year.

