WCSO first alerted ICE about suspected drunk driver in 2012

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office first alerted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about Alan J. Mogollon-Anaya nearly five years ago, after his first DUI arrest, according to law enforcement records.

Mogollon-Anaya is currently the subject of a nationwide manhunt linked to a deadly crash on March 16. Investigators are trying to arrest him on a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication, among other charges.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal says prior to the crash the man was awaiting a deportation hearing.

“ICE did pick him up and he was taken into custody and given a $15,000 bond out of Louisiana, which he did make,” the sheriff said. “We haven’t been able to get any more information than that.”

Sheriff Graybeal says he doesn’t know when ICE took the man into custody and doesn’t know the date of his deportation hearing, but he says he does know Mogollon-Anaya has a temporary work card.

“ICE gave him permission to be here,” Sheriff Graybeal said.

WCSO records show on at least two occasions officers alerted ICE about the man; first in 2012 after his initial DUI arrest and then again later that year after officers arrested him for public intoxication.

“If they are found not to be a citizen, ICE is contacted immediately,” Sheriff Graybeal said.

WCSO records show Mogollon-Anaya also faced two more DUI charges since then. A judge sentenced him to 60 days in jail in late 2016 following his most recent DUI, according to court records.

The sheriff says the man’s actions in March led to the death of Shirra Branum. Her husband says he just found out about Mogollon-Anaya’s pending deportation hearing.

“They didn’t even tell me about the deportation thing. I didn’t even know about that,” Randy Branum said. “It’s a fact that if he was not there driving at that time, it’s very possible that might not have happened. Maybe that truck wouldn’t have even been on that road.”

ICE Public Affairs Officer Thomas Byrd said generally, it takes between six to eight weeks for a person to be removed from this country if no other factors exist. However, there are situations that could make the process take longer. Byrd said there is no “typical case” when it comes to immigration.

“If the person is the sole supporter of a family member or has an application in for a status it can change the amount of time,” Byrd said. “Also, legal cases in other jurisdictions can influence the timeline as well. Again, there are so many different things that can affect an individual’s immigration case it is very difficult to say what is typical.”

Byrd said he couldn’t release additional information about this case until he gets privacy clearance.

“Generally speaking, when someone has pending charges in a local jurisdiction ICE will not remove them until the case is adjudicated in that jurisdiction,” he said. “We will issue a detainer that allows ICE to take custody of the individual and track them until their criminal case is complete. Depending on the circumstances of the individual case ICE can detain someone or they can be granted bond by an immigration judge. We also use alternatives to detention, which normally consists of an ankle monitor, to ensure we can locate individuals.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review told us the agency generally is unable to release details about pending cases without a tracking number and approval.

“The Executive Office for Immigration Review tracks its cases by alien registration number, a unique identifier assigned to individuals appearing in immigration court and for other reasons,” Public Information Officer Amanda St Jean said. “I am able to provide general case information, if you can provide the relevant alien registration number. To confirm the existence of some cases in our database, and to provide details about them, we require a privacy waiver signed by either the respondent or representative of record.”

