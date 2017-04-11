Washington County, VA sheriff: Woman struck by lawnmower in Meadowview

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – News Channel 11 just received an update from Washington County, Virginia sheriff Fred Newman on a child being struck by a lawnmower.

We spoke with Sheriff Newman and he tells us the child was actually a 53-year-old woman.

He told us it happened this evening in the Meadowview area in the 14000 block of Wellbridge Drive.

Sheriff Newman says it appears that the lawnmower flipped onto her but she received minor injuries.

Not a lot of details have been released, but a deputy with the sheriff’s office is headed to the scene where other first responders have arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.