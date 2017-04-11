Vols Usher in Spring Ball Week Four

April 11, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee began its penultimate week of spring workouts on Tuesday, running through nearly two hours of work on a warm afternoon at Haslam Field.

With 10 of 15 scheduled spring practices now complete and some Vols nursing bumps and bruises, head coach Butch Jones emphasized the importance of the spring period in establishing his team’s physicality and in growing its depth and maturity.

“You are always going to have setbacks with injuries and that is part of being physical and that is part of the game of football,” Jones said. “If one person is out then another person has an opportunity to gain those repetitions, but that’s all part of the game. We talk about the growth and maturity of a young football team — today challenged our maturity. Making sure we are getting the proper sleep, making sure that we are hydrating and making sure that we have the proper nutrition we need. Today was just like an August day in training camp.”

The Vols continue to drive through the back half of the spring season with eyes on the annual DISH Orange & White Game. The Orange & White Game concludes the spring season on April 22 at Neyland Stadium (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Admission and parking are free to the public and a fan appreciation event will precede kickoff.

Week Four of spring practice rolls on with workouts on Thursday and Saturday.