Tennessee woman, 35, drowns at Center Hill Lake

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman drowned at Center Hill Lake over the weekend.

Aimee McCray, 35, reportedly spent Saturday evening on a houseboat at Hurricane Marina but could not be found Sunday morning.

Her friends reported her missing after they couldn’t find her in the area. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and officials from DeKalb and Putnam counties were called to search.

McCray’s body was found in the water about 65 feet under near the boat dock around 3:30 p.m. Her nose had been broken.

It’s believed she slipped, fell, and drowned, but the accident remains under investigation.

WKRN spoke with McCray’s boyfriend, Dane Alexander, who said they were spending the weekend on his houseboat with another couple. He said McCray went to bed around 11:30 p.m. and later joined her. When he woke up Sunday, he says she was gone.

Alexander, who didn’t want to go on camera since he is grieving, described McCray as a “special person.”

Her mother described her as one-of-a-kind, saying her daughter was a really happy person.

“She was just a spark in everybody’s life. She was funny and she said just what you needed to hear,” Irene McCray told News 2.

McCray worked for a prestigious plastic surgeon in Nashville. The bubbly brunette also had a huge heart and a thirst for adventure. Her mom says she never knew where her daughter would be next.

“Today she’s probably working, but tomorrow she could be in China. I don’t know. That was Aimee,” Irene McCray said.

The mother said her oldest son was there when they pulled McCray out of the water.

“Her eyes were open. They put her in his arms and he kissed her and he closed her eyes,” she said.

A wake is being held Wednesday and McCray’s funeral will be Thursday. Locations and times weren’t immediately known.

Aimee McCray View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Submitted) (Photo: Submitted) (Photo: Submitted) (Photo: Submitted) (Courtesy: WJLE) Aimee McCray (Courtesy: The McCray family) Aimee McCray (Courtesy: Facebook)