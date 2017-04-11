Tanya Tucker to perform benefit concert at Bristol’s Paramont Theatre

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – There is still time to get tickets to see Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker. She’s performing at the historic Paramount Theater in Bristol on April 21. The concert will benefit the Appalachian College of Pharmacy in Oakwood, VA.

Southwest Virginia native Kaitlyn Baker will be the opening act. Born and raised in Wise Count, she released her debut single, “Burn” in 2015. Her ballad, “Coal Train,” was included on the 2015 ACM Awards ZinePack — an album released by the Academy of Country Music. Baker’s “Heart of Appalachia”, released last summer, has been designated the official theme song of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority.

Tucker, a Grammy Award-nominated artist, has entertained fans for four decades – with scores of top 10 hits and 23 top 40 albums has entertained Country Music fans.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The Paramount Theater is located at 518 State Street in Bristol, TN.

Tickets to the benefit concert can be purchased at http://www.paramountbristol.org.