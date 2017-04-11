Sullivan County EMA: Fisherman finds body in South Holston Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following a developing story at South Holston Lake.

Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean confirmed a fisherman found a body floating on South Holston Lake.

Multiple crews are on the scene.

This story is developing. We’ll have a video report beginning on the news at 5:00 p.m. and we’ll also post more details online as they become available.

