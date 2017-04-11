Sullivan County EMA: Fisherman finds body in South Holston Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following a developing story at South Holston Lake.
Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean confirmed a fisherman found a body floating on South Holston Lake.
Multiple crews are on the scene.
This story is developing. We’ll have a video report beginning on the news at 5:00 p.m. and we’ll also post more details online as they become available.
Pictures from the scene on South Holston Lake
Pictures from the scene on South Holston Lake x
Latest Galleries
-
Hawkins County home destroyed
-
By-Lo Market
-
ETSU: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
-
ETSU: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
-
Amber Alert suspect and missing teen spotted in Oklahoma
-
Wrecker truck stolen, Kingsport police seek tips
-
The Price is Right Live
-
The Price is Right Live
-
WCSO seeks help locating rape suspect.
-
ETSU Quillen College Medicine ‘Match Day’ on March 17
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.