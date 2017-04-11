Search continues for man involved in Jonesborough deadly crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man who is out on bond pending a deportation hearing is now charged with vehicular homicide.

The Washington County sheriff’s office is searching for 30-year-old Alan Mogollan Anaya following a crash that killed a Tri-Cities mother and injured 4 children.

He’s wanted on multiple charges, which include, vehicular homicide by intoxication, 3 counts of aggravated child abuse, and aggravated assault.

Investigators said Mogollon-Anaya had blood-alcohol levels more than twice the legal limit when he slammed into a car on Conklin road March 16th.

We learned this isn’t his first D-U-I offense. Sheriff Ed Graybeal confirmed Mogollon- Anaya had three previous D-U-I charges.

Investigators tell us Mogollon-Anaya is not a legal resident of the US but was issued a temporary work visa in August 2016.

T-B-I and the department of homeland security have joined the search for Mogollon-Anaya.

Take another look at him. If you have any information about where he may be, call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office.

