Rasnick has been named the head basketball coach at Virginia High

BRISTOL, VA Wayne Rasnick grew up in Dickenson County and graduated from Clintwood High School in 1985. He accepted his first teaching job in 2001 with Dickenson County Schools. Wayne has been in coaching for twelve years and was previously the Head Girls Basketball Coach at St. Paul High School from 2003-2007, the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Castlewood from 2008-2010, and the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Virginia High from 2010-2013.

Professional Coaching Accomplishments Include:

4 time Coach of the Year in the Cumberland District

3 time Coach of the Year in Region D

2009 Bristol Herald Courier Coach of the Year

2012 Bristol Herald Courier Coach of the Year

3 time Coach of the VHSL West All Star Team

4 Cumberland District Titles

4 Cumberland District Tournament Titles

3 Region D Championships

2 time State Semi-finalist in 2010 and 2012

2012 Virginia Group A Division 2 Coach of the Year