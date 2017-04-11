Man dies after reported assault in Boone, NC

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – Police in western North Carolina say a son is cooperating in the investigation his father’s death. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Robert Caddell of Raleigh, NC.

Boone police Chief Dana Crawford said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Stoneybrook Court shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and found Caddell suffering from a “traumatic” injury from an assault. He was taken to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the son of the victim is the other involved party in the investigation.

A complete autopsy report will be available in several weeks.

Investigators are working with the district attorney’s office on whether to file charges.