(CNN) – The ‘need for speed’ is the driving force behind Jeep’s new SUV. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be officially unveiled at the New York Auto Show this week.

Jeep says it has 707 horsepower and it has stunning on-road performance.

It can go from zero to sixty in three-and-a-half seconds and reach the top speed of 180-miles-an-hour.

The Trackhawk will go on sale by the end of the year, but its price tag has not been announced yet.